Julie Ann Leucken, age 69, of Delta, Alabama, formerly of Somerset, Wisconsin, passed away December 1, 2020. Julie’s loving family and friends will miss her immense heart, her determined mind and her infectious laugh. Julie was born October 31, 1951, to Eugene and Elvina Webber and grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, with her six siblings. On December 5, 1971, Julie married Henry (Hank) Leucken and together they raised their family in Somerset, Wisconsin. Julie enjoyed watching her children grow, spending time in her impeccable gardens and tending to her beloved horses. Julie was a hard worker and an incredibly fast learner. She worked in several industries, including insurance, boat and marine, and for the sheriff’s department. Julie was a no-nonsense-kind-of-gal, known for being focused and dedicated. When Julie took on a task, it was done right and it was done well. In 2010, after 30 years in Somerset, Julie and Hank moved to Delta, Alabama. Julie continued to create lush gardens of her favorite peonies, orchids and hydrangeas. When not in her gardens, you could find her playing with her three toy poodle companions, Bella, Gracie and Lola, who were always by her side. On Saturdays, Julie loved being at the auction house. She would sometimes get so excited during the bidding process that she would outbid herself. And, when her family would surprise her with an antique bowl for her cherished collection, you could hear Julie’s delighted squeals throughout the house. Julie’s ultimate love was her family. She participated in their lives, took pride in their accomplishments and relished in playing with her grandchildren. Nothing brought more joy or put a bigger smile on Julie’s face than to be in the presence of her family. Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Elvina Webber, and her sister, Kay. Julie is survived by her amazing husband of 49 years, Hank Leucken; two daughters: Jennifer Leucken of Minnesota and Michelle (Kenneth) Lacy of Alabama; grandchildren: Alexandra (Doug) Henry, Makayla Lacy and Kenneth Lacy, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Hudson, Colton, and Hope Henry, and James and Clemie Lacy; brother: Scott Webber; and a host of extended and treasured family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bayport American Legion on Saturday, June 26, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner from 6-7:30 p.m. Commendation at 7:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to benefieldfuneralhome.com. Cards may be sent to The Family of Julie Leucken, c/o K-Line Auction, P.O. Box 745, Wedowee, AL 36278.
