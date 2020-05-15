Judy Letizio, age 82 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Charles “Bud” Kunzelman, mother Stella “Sis” Casanova, step-father Leo Casanova, and daughter Andrea Letizio. She is survived by son Perry (Sharon); daughter Dawn; sisters Jan Wheeler, Jil Bol (Larry Christiansen); grandchildren Mark, Marissa, and Corey; niece Kim Wheeler and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Judy was a lifelong resident and graduate of Stillwater. Judy worked at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for many years and was known as the gate keeper. Anyone who knew her, knew that her passion was NASCAR and Jeff Gordon. You couldn’t even call her on a Sunday if there was a race on. Special thanks goes out to Alice Walker who was one of her closest friends through many years. There will be a drive by service on Sunday, May 24th from 2-4 p.m. at her residence at 1008 S. 5th St. in Stillwater. Celebration of life will be held at a later date, notice to follow.
