Judy passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Deloris (Woody) Kojetin; son, Doug (Alex) Wheeler; grandchildren, Caleb, Hannah; siblings, Duane (Elizabeth) Laabs, Monica (Don) Leick, Michael (Cary) Laabs, Janet (Chuck) Oswald; many beloved nieces and nephews and members of the Foss family. She was preceded in death by her father, O’dell Laabs; and husband, Gary Foss. Born in Dawson, Minnesota, Judy grew up in a variety of places, graduating high school in Stillwater. Educated in the mental health field, Judy channeled her love of people, especially children, into a rich career in child protection and as a school psychologist. Judy’s faith centered her life. She spent many years involved in her church and leadership of Via de Cristo retreats, and relied on her trust in the Lord to guide her through life’s challenges. She looked forward to Heaven, to being welcomed home into the arms of Jesus and to seeing Gary, her dad, and many relatives and friends. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream broadcast can be viewed at: https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Judy-Laabs-Foss
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.