Judith Ann Wilson (Nee: Hadrath) passed peacefully away in her sleep on December 27, 2019 at 12:27 p.m. in Stillwater, MN. Judy was born in Stillwater to Reuben “Had” and Stella Hadrath (Nee: Brennan) on September 28, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce Hooley and husband Jack Hooley, and brother-law Charles Hooley. She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate of 58 years, Lt. Col. (Ret. USAF) Thomas W.C. Wilson; sister Nancy Hooley; children Thomas R. Wilson (Dana), Tamalyn W. Powell, Todd E. Wilson (Jaimi); grandchildren Capt. Michael H. Powell (Stephanie), Capt. Haley P. Wilson, Lauren E. Powell, Marah R. Wilson, Erica C. Powell, Tatum J. Wilson, Thomas C. Wilson, Caden J. Wilson, Jace T. Wilson, Teaghyn R. Wilson, bonus grandchildren Taylor W. Wright and Trever D. Wright and great-grandchild Noah R. Powell. Judy was the youngest of three girls and loved the outdoors, dogs and riding horses at a family property. Over the years she played tennis and golf, but bowling was her best “sport”! But her favorite thing to do was always watching her Minnesota Vikings, listening to KFAN before and after every game and reading both the Minneapolis and St. Paul sports pages. Judy graduated from the College of St. Catherine with a degree in elementary education. She went on to Colorado Springs following graduation to be an elementary school teacher. This is where she met her future husband Tom, who was a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy. Tom graduated on June 10, 1961, they married on June 17, 1961. Over the course of the marriage, they moved 14 times during Tom’s 20-year career service to the Air Force. Judy met each new assignment with a sense of adventure and excitement, making each new house a home in short order. Her dedication and devotion to her family and service continue not only with her husband’s deployment as a pilot in Vietnam (with two babies to care for), but also to her son’s deployment in Desert Storm, and her grandson’s deployment to the Middle East last year. She was exceptionally proud of each and every one of her children and grandchildren and told them so as often as she could. Family reunions were very important to her. Judy’s joy, laughter, frequent happy tears and loving dedication to her family and friends will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. She was especially proud and excited to welcome her first great-grandchild into the family. And although she did not get to meet Noah Robert Powell who arrived on November 17, 2019, she did know that he had arrived and shared the news with all who visited her. The family would like to thank the kind and caring doctors and nurses at Lakeview Hospital, Boutwells Transitional Care Unit for her tender care over the past couple of years. We would especially like to thank the amazing nurses from both Greeley Estates Nursing home and Lakeview Hospice whose grace and love allowed her to transition peacefully to be with her heavenly father. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 423 South Fifth Street in Stillwater at 11 a.m., followed by Mass at noon and a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Judy’s name to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Lakeview Hospice or the charity of your choice.
