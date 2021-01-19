Judith Ann Hansen of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 after fighting to recover from Covid-19. Judy was a longtime Stillwater resident and was very active in the community. Judy was born on October 12, 1933 in Alexandria, MN and was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Griffith and her husband Martin E. Hansen. She is survived by her four children David Hansen, Karen (Kyle) Berget, Daniel Hansen, Sheila (Mark) Friedrich; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She had a long career as an RN and volunteered for many area organizations including Lakeview Hospice. Judy and Marty were instrumental in developing the labyrinth at Peoples’ Garden in Bayport, MN. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a public service at this time. Memorials in memory of Judith Hansen can be sent to People’s Congregational Church Garden Fund, 309 N 3rd St., Bayport MN 55003 or to Lakeview Hospice, 1715 Tower Dr. W, Suite 330, Stillwater, MN 55082.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.