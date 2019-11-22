Joyce Grace Allen, age 94 of Oakdale, passed away November 21, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Grace Gehrmann, her husband Ted Allen, and a sister Hazel Leonard. She is survived by her special friend and longtime companion George Streich, a niece Debbie Carr (Jim) and their children Stephanie and Jeff, also close cousins Diane Carmichael (Gene) and Judy Dick and many other friends. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street N., Oakdale with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. Memorials appreciated to the Woodbury Humane Society. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Joyce Grace Allen
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.