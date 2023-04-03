Joyce Electa Johnson

Joyce Electa (Yunker) Johnson died on March 28, 2023, at the age of 83.
Joyce dedicated her life to her children, who in turn provided steadfast and loving care for Joyce in her final moments. Joyce graduated from Stillwater High School and raised her kids in Stillwater. She leaves behind a remarkable family legacy.
She is survived by her cherished children: Sheryl (Jerry), Scott (Tracey), Mark (Lisa), Tim, Paul and Bill Johnson. She is survived by her grandchildren: Derek Johnson (Sarah), Jenna Sullivan (Kelly), Joseph Johnson, Tony Johnson, Katie Bang (Erik), Nickie Ferguson (Sam), Laurann Kirschner (Jon), Dustin (D.J.) Johnson (Tammy), Brittany Landowski (Mark), Mikayla Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Morganne Johnson, Jaidyn Johnson. She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren. She is survived by nieces, nephews and many other friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rose (Noble) Yunker, brother Steve Yunker and sister-in-law Viv Yunker.
The family extends a special thank-you to the wonderful and caring staff of Oak Ridge Place. A private family gathering was held.
