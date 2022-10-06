Joshua Schroeder

Joshua "Josh" Schroeder, 47, of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away October 3, 2022.
Memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Russ Leeper from Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Gathering of family and friends held one hour prior to the service.
Joshua Russell Schroeder, the son of Russell, Jr. and Vicky (Gray) Schroeder, was born on October 10, 1974 in Charles City. Josh graduated from Charles City High School in 1993, received his bachelor's degree from University of Iowa and his master's degree from The University of Montana. Josh worked as a certified public accountant up until the time of his death.
Josh enjoyed spending time watching his children play sports, being outdoors, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was an active weight lifter and took pride in his health. Josh loved sports and was an avid Hawkeye fan. He loved coaching his children in their sports and never missed the activities they were involved in if he could help it. Above everything in Josh's life, he loved his children dearly and will be missed by those who knew him.
Living family members include his children: Tyler and Maya Schroeder; mother, Vicky Schroeder; sister, DeDra Schroeder and her children Sam, Nik, and Katie; mother of his children, Jubilee Pratt; beloved pets, Chewie and Spike; along with many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; aunt, Dianne Behnke; uncles, Rich Gray and Gary Schroeder; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to be used to further Tyler and Maya's education.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
