Josh was welcomed into this world on June 27, 1981 and was received into God’s arms on June 10, 2021. He attended Stillwater schools, graduating in 2000. Josh was a talented athlete and his passion for soccer and basketball contributed to Stillwater Pony success and brought many wonderful memories. Josh continued to play and coach and passed on his love of sports and life with his sons, Avery and Ty. Josh will be greatly missed by his loving parents, Dee Henry-Boeck and step-father, Charlie and father, Brad MacDonald; caring brother, Brandon and his daughters, Olivia and Laney. Many special family and friends will also remember Josh for his kindness and beautiful smile and heart. Private services will be held. Memorials are preferred to the family.
