Joseph William Lengyel, 59, Mesa, AZ (formerly Beverly Hills, CA and Stillwater, MN), died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home in Mesa, AZ. Joseph William Lengyel was born September 8, 1960 in Stillwater, MN to Leo and Ida (Thompson) Lengyel. He is a 1979 graduate of Stillwater Senior High School. As a young man, he made his trek out West to California to seek his dream of acting, then later settled in Mesa, AZ. Joe is survived by his brothers Paul (Joan) of Osceola, WI, and Jim of Atlanta, GA and sister Valerie (Dan) Kammerer of Chisago City, MN; niece Tressie Lengyel; nephews Jason (Rebecca) Lengyel, Travis Kammerer and Chase Kammerer. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Ida Lengyel. There will be a celebration of Joe’s life at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 26th at his sister’s home, 11074 256th St., Chisago City, MN 55013. In lieu of flowers, the family will be making a donation to Purple Heart Desert Thrift Shop in Mesa, AZ.
