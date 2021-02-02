Jon Paul Speich, age 52, passed away on January 29, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, David & Leona Speich. Survived by daughters, Jenna (Michael) Welch and their son Nolan, Caitlin Speich and her son Weslee; fiancee, Cheryl Haase and her daughters Lauren and Allison; siblings, Tim (Deb) Speich, Dan (Kay) Speich, Mary Lee Speich, and Sally Berends (Brian Olson); many nieces, nephews and friends. Jon grew up in Bayport and employed by Andersen Corporation for 33 years. He loved many outdoor activities MN has to offer: St. Croix Valley, North Shore and Mille Lacs Lake. Avid fan of motor sports, MN Vikings and MN Twins. Private family service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 12 p.m., noon at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. The service will be livestreamed at bradshawfuneral.com on Jon’s obituary page. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. A Celebration of Jon’s life will be held at a later date.
