A long-time Stillwater area resident, passed away peacefully at age 96. He led an active life as a businessman, hobby farmer, community volunteer, and philanthropist. He cared deeply about Minnesota and the Stillwater community and gave his time to several civic and charitable organizations including the Minnesota Land Trust, the Gateway Trail Association, the Friends of the Stillwater Library, the Lion’s Club, the St. Croix Valley Foundation, and the St. Croix Valley United Way. He is survived by his four children, Steven, David, Andrew, and Carolyn; his four grandchildren, Cayley, Carolyn, Timothy, Linnae; and his nieces, nephews, and many friends. During World War II, John served in the Army as a side gunner in a B-17 bomber crew flying missions over Germany. He was wounded and awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he attended Yale University, married Nancy Rhynedance (deceased 2010), and returned to Saint Paul to start a family. In 1969, John and Nancy moved to the Stillwater area. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a memorial gathering will be announced at a future date. Memorial gifts maybe donated to— the St. Croix Valley Foundation, the Minnesota Land Trust, or Planned Parenthood.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.