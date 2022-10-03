Joel Kent Marcuson

Joel Marcuson, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home on July 4, 2022.
He is survived by his children Tara, Talli, and Kyle; along with his grandchildren J.T., Said, Tasha, Evan, Hudson, Declan, and Ashton.
Joel was an accomplished engineer, world traveler, author, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed his time alone, but also enjoyed meeting with friends and family for Fish-n-Chips and a Pint. He loved to have discussions about his life experiences when the opportunity was there. In his last few years, Joel enjoyed traveling to Wales to research his next book. So much so, he became a dual citizen (USA/England).
Joel was widowed a few years ago, but never fell out of love with his one true love, Kathryn.
Joel could bring joy to a room with his detailed stories of 1960's basketball, the Welsh legal system, or possibly the newest Apple innovations. Joel genuinely cared about people, and their well-being. His loss will be felt by many.
His ashes will be scattered where he spread the ashes of his wife Kathy. All those who wish to join in on his memorial, will meet at the Freight House at about 2 pm on October 8, 2022 for Fish-n-Chips and a Pint and regale in his memory.
