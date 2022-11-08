Joann Marie Phillips, age 72 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022 with family at her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Survived by the love of her life for 42 years, Loren Kalal; brother, John (Lisa) Gammel; step-sons, Peter (Khin), William, John (Amy); grandchildren, Win, Lin and William Jr; niece, Nicole; nephew, Sam.
Preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Mary Belle Gammel; and brother, Warren.
Joann was born in St. Paul on September 17, 1950. She attended Sibley High School and St. Cloud State University. She was employed by First State Bank and Trust in Bayport for many years until her retirement.
Joann was best known for her beautiful flower gardens that she impeccably maintained all summer long. She loved to celebrate birthdays, holidays, and special events with family and friends. She liked to vacation in the Rocky Mountains and in Alaska admiring the beautiful scenery. She also enjoyed visiting the Great Lakes, along with their surrounding towns and historical sites. Joann was an avid attendee of art and craft shows and collected a number of paintings, pottery pieces and other artistic items.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service all at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N, Stillwater, MN 55082. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport.
