Joann Marie Phillips, age 72 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022 with family at her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Survived by the love of her life for 42 years, Loren Kalal; brother, John (Lisa) Gammel; step-sons, Peter (Khin), William, John (Amy); grandchildren, Win, Lin and William Jr; niece, Nicole; nephew, Sam.

