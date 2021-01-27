JoAnn "Jody" Hayner

JoAnn Hayner, 88, of The Villages, FL, passed away on December 23, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer. Her loving husband of 70 years, Donald J. Hayner, predeceased her in November, as well as her brothers Daniel Bauer, Thomas Bauer and a sister Mary Ellen Lowndes. Jody, as she was known to her friends and family, grew up in the Bayport, MN area. In the late 1950’s, they moved to the Syracuse, NY area where they raised their four children: Nanette Hayner Stecyk, The Villages, FL, Monica Beth Hayner of E. Syracuse, NY, Cynthia H. DeLapp, The Villages, FL and Robert M. Hayner, Colorado Springs, CO. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her children are grateful for the halcyon summers spent camping on Fork Island in Lake George, NY. Later, Jody and Don hosted regular family gatherings at their “Eton Lane” home. To this day, the Eton Lane home remains in the family, now owned by her granddaughter. JoAnn had many hobbies. She was an avid, skillful tennis player and golfer and enjoyed a healthy competition with her husband, often besting him. In the early 1990’s, they moved to the Sarasota, FL area where they had a number of beautiful homes including “Banana Patch” which was featured in the Sarasota magazine. In her later years, they moved to The Villages to take advantage of the lifestyle and beautiful surroundings. All her homes reflected a love of fine art and beautifully crafted things collected over the years, many of which were acquired during their time traveling the world. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. The family is planning a celebration of life for both JoAnn and Donald in July 2021 in the Lake George, NY area.
