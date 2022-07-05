Joan Marie Mariana, age 85, passed away July 2, 2022, in Stillwater, Minnesota.
She was born on February 6, 1937 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Leo and Julia (Cusick) Bartkey. Joan loved to travel and worked from 1978 - 1994 for Stillwater District 834 as a school bus driver. Joan loved her family and enjoyed the many trips she and David took over the years.
She is survived by her loving husband, David of 53 years; children, Mark Haslup, Michele (David) Clemens, Michael Haslup, Matthew Haslup and Mitchell Haslup; siblings, Eugene "Gene" and Sophia Bartkey, Margaret McKane; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 5th Street South, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082 with visitation held for one hour prior to the Mass at the Church.
