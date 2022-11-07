Jimmie Harold Rose

Jimmie, age 80 of Bayport, MN and Blytheville, AR, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 2, 2022.
Preceded in death by mother, Willie Jo Robinson; father, Mark Elmer Rose; step-father, Ethan Robinson; brothers, Don Rose, Bud Sanders and Cliff Sanders.
Survived by loving wife of 54 years Rita; children Michael (Isabel), Melissa Minogue (Brian) and Jennifer; along with many other family and friends.
Jimmie attended Armorel Schools. He served in the Navy and then joined the Minnesota National Guard; he retired as a Master Chief after 25 years. He received his BA in Business at Metropolitan State. Jimmie worked for and retired from Anderson Windows in Bayport, MN.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VA Hospital who took such good care of him.
There is not a day that goes by that he isn't missed. A celebration of life will be held this coming spring in Bayport.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.