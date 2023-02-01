Jim, age 78, of Stillwater, Founder and Chairman of Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, after courageously contending a Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's diagnoses for several years.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Violet; siblings, Ronald "Ronnie," Gretchen Swenson, and Glennys Ekman; granddaughter, Estelle.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Jayne; children, Rebecca Bond, Troy (Pam), Jason (Brea), and Justin (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Adam (Katie), Tyler (Graciela), Axel, Remy Bond, Porter, Olivia Bond, Damian Bond, Anika, Ford, Marta, Piper, and Arlo; three great-grandchildren and many beloved family and friends.
Jim cherished his children and grandchildren, and never forgot to invite them each year to the church Lutefisk dinner.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mortuary Science in 1964 and founded Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services in 1972. Jim's kind, calming, and caring presence comforted many over his 50 years of funeral service in the Twin Cities. Jim was also an innovator and pioneer within the funeral industry, both nationally and internationally. He was curious and believed everyone had a story which led to his motto: celebrate life, make a difference, and leave a legacy!
In addition to funeral service, Jim was committed in his service to others, the community, and tirelessly dedicated himself to being a force for good in countless ways. He voluntarily served in leadership roles for the following organizations: F. R. Bigelow Foundation, Gillette Children's Specialty Hospital, Gillette Children's Foundation, Indianhead Council BSA, Lakeview Hospital, Lakeview Foundation, Minnesota Funeral Directors Association, North End Community Foundation, Northern Star Council of Boy Scouts, Rotary International, Regions Foundation, St. Croix Valley Community Foundation, St. Paul Chamber of Commerce, St. Paul Council of Churches, St. Paul Riverfront Corporation, St. Paul Winter Carnival, and Vision Foundation for the Minnesota Medical Foundation. Jim strived to leave his "campsite" better than he found it in each organization.
Services were held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Stillwater. Visitation Thursday, December 29, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation also two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Regions Hospital Foundation Memory Research Fund or any of the foundations and organizations listed above for which Jim was dedicated.
A special thank you to the kind and caring staff and caregivers at Prelude Homes in Woodbury and St. Croix Hospice.
