Jessie Davis Busse

Jessie Busse, age 88, of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Boutwells Landing Senior Living Community.
Jessie Busse was a devoted wife, friend to many, an absolutely wonderful Mother and the greatest Grandmother. In addition to her own three children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, she inspired thousands of other young people as a teacher. She taught using cooking and home economics as her medium, however it was her hard work, dedication with compassion, forgiveness and caring love that helped so many young individuals to reach beyond what they thought was possible. Her belief in children as the hope for all things good was only surpassed by her belief in God, forgiveness and life ever after. She is missed greatly by those who knew her best.
Preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Minetta Davis, brother Chester, sister Yvonne Keith and husband Norman Busse.
She is survived by her sister Lillian Watkins, son Norman Lee Busse Jr. (Darcy) and grandchildren Jesse, Jonathan, Daniel (Samantha), daughter Tanya Rios (Manuel), daughter Teresa Klohn, grandchildren Tiana Mammouser (Eric), Sean Struble, Sydne Klohn and great grandchildren Arora and Finn Mammouser.
A celebration of Jessie's life will be Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10am. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
If you know Jessie, you know she loves all flowers; not only did she love all flowers, she adored the kids that picked them for her. That is why she requested that instead of flowers, all donations be contributed to the organization, "Teens for Christ."
