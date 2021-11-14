Romans 3:22
Born in St. Paul July 12, 1990, Jessica died on Nov. 7, 2021 in a single-vehicle car crash while on the way to work near her home in Nevada City, CA. She was raised in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School in 2008.
Jessica loved all people and would brighten any room she entered. She lived simply and one of her favorite sayings was "Happiness does not come from having much, but from being attached to little." She loved animals, especially cats, and volunteered her time caring for horses and other large animals.
Her favorite places were outside, where she enjoyed hiking, camping and all of God's creation. She was an expert at disc golf and she enjoyed cooking, games and movies.
Survived by her mother Xyla Jacobs, brother Noah Pariseau, grandparents Robb and Julie Jacobs, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends in Minnesota and California.
There will be a private Celebration of Life for Jessica on Saturday, November 27th. Memorials may be made in Jessica's name to "The Ocean Cleanup" project at www.theoceancleanup.com/donate.
