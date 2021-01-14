Jerry Smith

 

Age 67 of Stillwater, passed away on January 5, 2021. Jerry was born May 15, 1953 to Enos and Dorothy Smith. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Enos and Mother Dorothy Smith. Jerry is survived by his Daughter, Betsy (Bryan) Stark; Son, Andy Smith; Sister Patricia (Roger) Waterman; grandchildren Olive and Jack Smith; Niece Lauren (Nick) Chase; Nephew Tim (Holly) Waterman and numerous family and friends. Jerry loved his family, sports, the Minnesota State Fair and trips to Las Vegas. His other interests included coaching, renting a cabin in Hayward, WI each summer, and casino trips. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held when conditions allow a gathering for family and Friends. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice or family.

