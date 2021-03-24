Jerome “Jerry” Louis Mealey, age 91, of Afton, MN, died on March 22, 2021 at his home in Bayport, MN, of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on June 4, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to Raymond and Margaret (Paul) Mealey. After attending school in St. Paul, he enlisted in the United States Army/Air Force and honorably served from 1947-1950, earning the rank of Corporal. Following his discharge from the service, he met Lucille Brandt, and the two were united in marriage on September 26, 1953. Jerry worked for many years at the Windmill Marina in Afton, serving as their boat mechanic, dock repairman, groundskeeper, handyman, and overall “jack of all trades.” He retired in 1991. His knack and skill for construction and building afforded him the opportunity to build their family home, “The Mealey Manor,” crafting each cabinet and many pieces of furniture in their home. He was a self-trained auto and small engine mechanic, and could fix or repair anything. Jerry was devoted to his faith, and was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi parish in Lake St. Croix Beach for 66 years. He volunteered countless hours for the parish, building the fires for Holy Easter, and constructing podiums for the classrooms and plant stands for the altar. He was the unofficial “greeter” each Sunday at 10:30 mass, shaking hands with each person entering through Berg Hall. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, a 3rd Degree Knight, and was nominated Knight of Year for 2018-2019. Every year he could be seen handing out Tootsie Rolls after mass for the annual KC fundraising drive. He cherished time spent on the lake fishing, traveling with his family, and playing 500, poker, cribbage and backgammon. He also had a love for the dance floor, and was never too tired to dance with Lucille, or with his daughters when they were growing up. He is survived by his wife of 67-1/2 years, Lucille; children: Linda (Paul) Mealey-Lohmann, Greg Mealey, Sue (Brad) Lee, Barb (Joe) Rosell, Mary (Joe) Cincoski, Kathy Mealey, and Michelle (Sean) Sego; 14 grandchildren: Elise, Jenn, Michael, Sarah, James, Jalil, Nichol, Jon, Craig, Aaron, Jessica, Patrick, Benen, and Kyra; and nine great-grandchildren: Austin, Logan, Patience, Isaac, Wyatt, Emmitt, Walt, Alistair, and Luke. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Margaret; his brother, Raymond Jr.; sisters, June and Gloria; and granddaughter, Mandy. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 16770 13th St., Lake St. Croix Beach, MN, with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Military Honors will follow the Mass in the church parking lot, followed by a vehicle procession from the church through the town of Afton and then to the cemetery in Bayport. Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to view the procession in downtown Afton around noon. Interment at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Bayport, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or Sharing & Caring Hands in St. Paul, MN (www.sharingandcaringhands.org/donate). Jerry’s service will be livestreamed. Please see the funeral home website for the link to the livestream. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
