Jerold Walter Wulf

Jerold W. Wulf, age 89, of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away in New Mexico on March 16, 2021. He was born in St. Croix Falls, WI. Before making his home in Santa Fe, he resided in Houlton, WI. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Jennifer and Lea; son, Todd (Kathleen “Katy”) and granddaughter, Kathe (Brian). Also survived by brothers, Mark and Jeff Minar as well as many friends. Before joining Andersen Corporation in 1958, he served for four years in the United States Navy as an Airborne CIC Officer. He was an Andersen Corporation employee for 39 years. He was the seventh President and Chief Executive Officer of Andersen Corporation. He served as President of the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation, Bayport, MN until his death. He served on many boards, including Board of Directors of Firstar Corporation of Minnesota N.A., Firstar Bank N.A., and Board of Regents of St. Croix Lutheran High School. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and served as church organist and choir conductor. A private service and burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery was held in New Mexico. There will be a memorial service at Salem Lutheran Church, 14940 62nd St. N., Stillwater, MN on Saturday, May 15th at 11 a.m. Memorials preferred to St. Croix Lutheran Academy, 1200 Oakdale Ave., St. Paul, MN 55118.
