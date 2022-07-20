Jeannette passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 at the age of 101. She lived a long and full life, living independently for over one hundred years. She was truly a remarkable woman.
Born and raised in St. Paul, MN, Jeannette lived most of her life there until moving to Bayport, MN in 2005. She attended the College of St. Catherine, majoring in art and worked as a copywriter for Brown & Bigelow until being married to Steve Schwietz in 1945 after the end of WWII.
Jeannette ~ wife, mother, grandmother, artist, friend, will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Always ready with a quip or a joke, her dry sense of humor will be fondly remembered.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Stephen R. Schwietz (Joy), Stillwater, MN, daughter Mary Schwietz (Gary McNurlen) and granddaughter Rachel McNurlen, Boulder, CO.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Sept. 23 at 10:30 AM, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Memorials can be made to Lakeview Hospice or donor's choice. Friends and relatives are invited to share remembrances at Andersonfuneralhome.com or St. Paul Pioneer Press Legacy.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.