Janice Johnson, age 81, of Stillwater passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Alden; son, Brad; great grandson, Jude; parents, Albert Sr. and Marie (Junker) Roettger; infant brother, Gerald Roettger; brother and sister in law, Steve and Barb Roettger. Survived by children, Todd (Kathy), Kim Barnhart, and Scott (Laura); daughter in law, Nancy; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Albert (Carol) Roettger, Jr.; sister, Ger (Richard) Clammer and other loving relatives and friends. Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of her church and community. She will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 3rd at 11 a.m. at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater. Visitation Monday, December 2nd 4-8 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater and one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Private family interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix.
Janice V. Johnson (nee Roettger)
Service information
Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Church of St. Mary
423 S Fifth St
Stillwater, MN 55082
423 S Fifth St
Stillwater, MN 55082
Dec 3
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Church of St. Mary
423 S Fifth St
Stillwater, MN 55082
423 S Fifth St
Stillwater, MN 55082
