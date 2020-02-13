Janice Iverson Warren

Janice passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Jack; siblings, Joan Hanson, Joyce (Don) Putnam, Jerry Iverson. She is survived by her children, Julie (Kien Nguyen) Warren, Tom (Krista) Warren and Erik (Kate) Warren; siblings, Jim Iverson, Jack (Peggy) Iverson; grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob, Lucas, Ellie, Isaac and Ezra; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Janice was a Minnesota native with a psychology degree from UW-River Falls, and spent time employed at 3M, City of Marine and Washington County. She volunteered as a Battered Women’s advocate and as a Chemical Dependency counselor. She was active in many areas of ministry at Christ Lutheran Church and with the Marine Rescue Squad. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. March 2nd at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 150 Fifth St., Marine on St. Croix, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church, Marine Community Library, and Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research.
Service information
Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ Lutheran Church - Marine on St. Croix
150 Fifth St
Marine on Saint Croix, MN 55047
Mar 2
Memorial Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
11:00AM
Christ Lutheran Church - Marine on St. Croix
150 Fifth St
Marine on Saint Croix, MN 55047
