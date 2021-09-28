Janet Roderick, age 82 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully at the Gables in Boutwells Landing on September 27, 2021.
Janet was born in Stillwater, where she remained a life-long resident. She was an active volunteer for numerous organizations in the Valley including Lakeview Hospital and the Stillwater Public Library. She will be remembered for her vivacious laughter and sense of humor.
Survived by daughter, Patti; step-children, David (Jean), Denise (John) Sanford, and Debbie (Leo) Moos; brother, Robert Gelhar; and nieces, Kate (Dennis) Belkey, Meg Gelhar and Anne (Jim) O'Brien.
Preceded in death by husband, Elmer "Rod"; and parents, Antoinette and Lawrence Gelhar.
Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 am. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice.
