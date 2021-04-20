Janet died unexpectedly after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Barbara (Charles Kurtz), Nancy (Michael Anderson) and David Stradtman (Jennifer); beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Allison, Rosalie, Mikayla (Kori), David William Jr, Stella; siblings Glen, Margaret (Mike), Vern (Vicki) Rachel and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William “Bill,” her parents Gladys and Erwin Zabel and siblings Wayne, Dale, Dean and Donna. Janet earned her LPN at New Ulm School of Practical Nursing, her BA at University of Wisconsin: River Falls and attended United Theological Seminary. She loved to study, write, garden, swim, quilt, play games, especially Scrabble, follow the Twins and share family dinners. Janet’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1 p.m. at Peace Cemetery in Minnesota Lake, MN. Please dress comfortably for the weather and please bring a lawn chair. Memorials preferred to family.
Janet Louise Stradtman (nee Zabel)
June 24, 1938 - March 25, 2021
