Janet Ann Frederick

Janet Ann (Haley) Frederick passed away peacefully at home with her family on May 11, 2020. Jan was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota, and was a 1970 graduate of Denfeld High School. She attended the University of Minnesota Duluth for three years before marrying the love of her life, Tim Frederick, and traveled with him throughout his military career as a pilot for the US Air Force. Their adventures took them all over the US and abroad, with two tours in Germany, before coming home to Minnesota to settle in Woodbury. Family was everything to Jan. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandma. She enjoyed nothing more than visiting her granddaughters in Illinois and special grandma days at her house. She and Tim built their dream home and relocated to Lake Elmo in 2012. Jan was an involved member of the Woodbury Yellow Ribbon Network and a big supporter of her local library. She cherished time with friends, traveling, baking, and spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Tim, their three children: Bryan Frederick, Andrew Frederick, and Megan (Pat) Naidl; four grandchildren: Addison and Olivia Frederick, Harriet and William Naidl; brother Daniel (Nancy) Haley, sister Susan (Bob) Pavlatos; mother-in-law Joanne (Gibbons) Frederick; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Gudrun Johnson and Daniel Haley, brother Timothy Haley, father-in-law Michael Frederick, and brother-in-law Peter Frederick. Private Memorial Service Monday, May 18. Interment Fort Snelling. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to: Yellow Ribbon Network c/o Donna Stafford-Smith 8994 Hunters Trail Woodbury, MN 55125
