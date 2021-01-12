Our beloved wife, grandma, mom, sister and sister in Christ passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 9, 2021. She received wonderful care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for two months following an emergency surgery. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Paulson, their three daughters, their spouses, 13 grandkids, and one great-grandson. She was a secretary for Oak Park Elementary and Central Services District 834 in her younger years and then after retirement spent her years creating amazing memories for her beloved grandkids, volunteering at Joseph’s Coat in St. Paul, MN and her favorite place, Shepard of The Valley Lutheran Church, in Afton. She had endless energy and had a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by many people! We look forward to seeing her again in heaven.
