James "Turk" E Dahlin

James “Turk” Edward Dahlin, formerly of Bayport, Minnesota, passed away on November 30, 2020 in South Carolina, at the age of 80. Jim was born on September 2, 1940 to Dorothy and Irving Dahlin. He graduated from Stillwater High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He worked for Anderson Windows, the city of Saint Paul, the city of Pompano Beach and Davie, Florida before retiring in Waterloo, South Carolina. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard “Dick” Dahlin, sister Dianne Radke and nephew Craig Dahlin. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Dahlin of Surfside Beach, SC; sisters Joanne (Blair) Woolsey, Gail Alanko; many nieces and nephews and special friend Charlotte Jackson. Graveside service will be held at Hazelwood cemetery, Bayport, Minnesota on September 10, 2021.
