James "Jim" Allen Severson

Jim was born on September 18, 1949 and passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2021 after a five year battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Severson.
Jim loved Annette, the farm in Marine on St. Croix, his cabin in Roseville and both of his workbenches. He grew up building forts and motorbikes. He turned those interests into a career in carpentry and a lifetime of tinkering. Jim built things to last and fixed things that didn't.
Jim will be greatly missed by Annette; his mother, Eleanor; brothers, Darrel (Jean), Jack (Sue), Lowell (Mindy); nephews and nieces (to whom he was simply 'Big Jim'); the entire Glamos family; many friends and his dog Cooper.
There will be a celebration of Jim's life at a later date.
