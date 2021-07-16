James F. Luckey

LUCKEY James F. Age (91) of Mahtomedi Passed away on July 8th, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Moorhead, MN to John and Winifred (Rambaugh) Luckey on December 3rd, 1929. Preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; 1 sister; and his wife, Rosemary (Seibert) Luckey of Bayport, MN. Survived by children, Gary (Janice) of Billings, MT; Norman (Ann) of Lake Elmo, MN; Vernon of Bayport, MN; and Wanda of Vista, CA; 5 Grandchildren; and 7 Great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Friendly Valley Shriners Club (Osman) and past master of the St. Johns Lodge No. 1 in 1994 of Stillwater, MN. He was in the Army Air Corp at the end of WWII. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Interment will be at Dale Pleasant Prairie Cemetery South of Zumbro Falls, MN.
