James Edward Stone, 77 years old, died April 29, 2022, of cardiac failure in St. George, UT.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Colleen (Coji Johnson) Stone; son, Ben, daughter-in-law, Rebekah and four grandchildren of Longmont, CO; daughter, Jenn of Cedarpines Park, CA; sister, Mary Janice Pemble of Stillwater, MN and three beloved felines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Veryl E. and Mary R. Stone, both of Stillwater, MN.
Born in Estherville, IA, Jim graduated from Stillwater High School in 1963. He attended Hamline University in St. Paul, MN (BS-Biology), the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY (MS-Botany), and Cornell University in Ithaca, NY (PhD-Terrestrial Ecology).
After a brief post-doc appointment at Cornell, he began a nearly 30-year career with the Bureau of Land Management in the U.S. Department of Interior. Over the years he was stationed in Socorro, NM, Montrose, CO, Denver, CO, Phoenix, AZ and Las Vegas, NV along with two tours in Washington D.C.
He retired in 2005 and with his wife moved to Roanoke, VA. Twelve years later, they moved to St. George, UT, in part to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed music, singing in many different church choirs along the way. A highlight of later life was early morning walks while listening to a variety of song playlists on an iPod. He took particular joy in researching various issues of the day and in writing. As such, he self-published books on family ancestry and history as well as several booklets filled with humor and political satire. He was also very fond of animals and volunteered for a time at P.A.W.S., a pet rescue and adoption center in St. George, UT.
Memorial service Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Family will receive friends following the service. Private interment Fairview Cemetery.
