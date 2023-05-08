James "Jim" E. Marfell passed away peacefully in hospice care at the Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin with family by his side on May 6, 2023, after a gallant fight against Alzheimer's disease. Jim was born on March 27, 1940, to the late Donald and Shirley (Jenks) Marfell in Boyceville, Wisconsin.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S Air Force from December 4, 1959, until he was honorably discharged on May 31, 1963.
On September 02, 1964, Jim married the Love of his Life, Barbara Ann Olson. Together, they shared over fifty (50) years of marriage and raised their four (4) children in St. Mary's Point, Minnesota.
Jim spent thirty (30) years working as a heavy road equipment mechanic for the City of Minneapolis until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Jim fell in love with restoring and showing his prized Oldsmobiles where he earned many awards all over the country for his beautiful show cars.
Jim will be forever loved and deeply missed by his (former) wife, Barbara; children, Steven (Sheila), Oakdale, MN, Sandra (Jeff) Hagen, Havlock, NC, Judy (Jeff) Johnson, Lakeland, MN, Mathew (Shannon), Lake St. Croix Beach, MN; sisters, Mary Zempel, Eau Claire, WI, Judy Olson, Hudson, WI, Carol (Ray) Talmage, Boyceville, WI, Susie Deacon, Eau Claire, WI; brother, William "Bill" Marfell, Fergus Falls, MN; five (5) grandchildren; six (6) great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on May 20, 2023, from 1:00-4:00 PM at O'Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th Street, Hudson, WI 54016. Private inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Research.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.