Passed away at his home in Somerset, Wisconsin on May 11th at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helen, and sister Marcia. He is survived by his caring wife of 23 years, Marcia, his son Ted, his 5 step-children, Tara, Brent, Freddie, Peter (Jolene), Adam Henzler, 3 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and 3 great step-grandchildren. He always enjoyed golfing, gardening, but most of all, spending time with family. He was an active member of American Legion Post 111 and acting chaplain. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1941. He graduated from H.V. Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia in 1959, followed by 4 years of service in the United States Air Force including one year in Korea. After retiring, he drove for the Senior Center in Somerset delivering meals to home-bound senior citizens. A memorial will be held at American Legion Post 111 in Somerset at a future date. A private burial will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
