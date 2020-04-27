Born June 29, 1930 in Stillwater, MN, met Jesus on April 21, 2020 in Mesa, AZ at the age of 89. He lost his life after a heroic fight with Coronavirus. He held many titles over the years including Son, Big Brother, Loving and Devoted Husband, Dad, Grandpa Deaner and most recently, Great-Grandpa Deaner. He was a diesel mechanic by trade, but the title that was most fitting for him was Farmer. He was a man of few words, but always led by example. Jim’s work ethic and ability to care for family, ancestral land and cattle were what defined him. He lost his parents at an early age and milked cows to support his three younger sisters in his early adult life. Jim was married to his wife Marilyn, the love of his life, for 61 years. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and biking, and he also enjoyed square dancing. He spent his retirement winters at Happy Days retirement community in Arizona, meeting many good and faithful friends. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sons, Mike (Katy) Deaner, Brian (Nancy) Deaner and Steve (Delphine) Deaner; his grandchildren, Crystal (Jeff) Hayes, Brandon Deaner, Melissa Deaner, Sarah Deaner and Adam Deaner; his great-granddaughter Adelyn Hayes, who shared the same birthday with her Great Grandpa, 87 years apart; his sister, Carol Berglund; his sisters-in-law, Janet Burgoyne, Sue (Gene) Roerick; his brother-in-law, Don Alberg. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Alberg and Marian Nelson. Private family service. A public service will be held in the future.
