Jim, age 87, of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023.
He is survived by children, Gary (Mary) Swanson, Jim Jr. (Kim) Swanson, Paul (Maggie) Swanson. Also survived by grandchildren, Brenda (Tony) Studt, Lisa (Jon) Nelson, David (Jennifer) Swanson, Kyle (Rebecca) Swanson, Christopher Swanson, Robin Swanson and Marina Swanson; seven great grandchildren, Zoe and Reagan Studt, Kira and Austin Nelson, Audrey and Calvin Swanson, Declan Swanson and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta "Laurie"; his parents, Arthur and Elfrieda Swanson; and his sister, Dorothy.
As a lifelong resident of Stillwater, MN, Jim graduated from Stillwater High School in 1954 where he lettered in football, basketball and track all three years. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed raising his three sons, golfing, boating, and traveling. Jim was employed by Northern States Power (Xcel Energy) for over 40 years, served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and attained the rank of First Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of Stillwater Country Club and Trinity Lutheran Church. Jim also coached and refereed little league basketball for the Valley Athletic Association for over 20 years.
Many thanks to the staff at Croixdale / Presbyterian Homes in Bayport where Jim and Laurie were cared for and able to enjoy their final years.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Croixdale, 750 Highway 95 North, Bayport, MN 55003.
