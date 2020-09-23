Jacquelyn (Jackie) Peterson (Raduenz) passed away at home unexpectedly at the age of 67 on September 19, 2020. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Shirley Raduenz. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Joshua) Arnold of Hudson, WI; brother, Steven (Debra) Raduenz of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Zachary Pettee, and Jacob Arnold; nieces, Antonia Hageman and Allison Mix; and nephew, Joseph Raduenz. Jackie retired after many devoted years of service from Andersen Window in Bayport, MN. Jackie brought sunshine to everyone she met. She enjoyed the simple things in life; like feeding the birds, taking a walk with her dogs, having a nice conversation with family and friends, planting flowers in the spring, or finding a treasure at a Thrift store. Jackie loved her family so much, especially her two precious grandsons. In her final days of life she was the happiest she’s ever been. Visitation at Simonet Funeral Home in Stillwater, MN and Funeral Services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bayport, MN are limited to immediate family. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral service at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, MN. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Celebration of Jackie’s Life will take place at a later date.

