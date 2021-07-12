Jackie passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, and is now in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a lover of animals (especially her dogs), a curator of agates, and an expert with plants. She loved cooking shows, garage sales, genealogy, and was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Jackie grew up in Stillwater, Minnesota, and was proud to be a descendent of a founding father of one of the state’s oldest cities. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dewey; children Bryan (Meridith) Powell, Becki (Brian) Stepan, and Melissa (Paul) Gleaves; grandchildren Alana, Cole, Lily, Carly, Camilla, Violette, Sam, and Graham; and siblings Scott (Debi Gosso) Register, Wendy (Gary) Hudson, and Danny (Jan) Register. Preceded in death by son, Nicky Powell; sister, Dawn Register; and parents, Dale and Shirley Register. A memorial service for Jackie will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 19 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard in Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior at 11 a.m. Private family interment at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
