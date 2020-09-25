Age 77 of Turtle Lake, WI Formerly of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2020. Graduate of Cretin 1960, Grand Knight of St. Ann’s Turtle Lake, Irish man. Greatly missed by partner, Pam Nelson; children, Michael (Shannon) Sullivan, Pat, Shawn (Kurt) Johnson, and Bridget (Joe) Hammond; grandchildren, Brendan (Bailey), Ben, Devyn, Anne, Katherine, Mitchell, Levi, Ava, Braden, and Liam; and brother, Dennis. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Margaret; and sister, Colleen Hogan. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. The public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy of all who wish to pay their respects. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Church of St. Michael Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Interment at a later date.
