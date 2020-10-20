Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Total storm accumulations 6-10 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Total storm accumulations 6-10 inches.