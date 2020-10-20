Ivan Howard Vetterick, affectionately known as Howie, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 from complications of Parkinsonian Dementia. His whole family was with him either in person or virtually in the last hours of his life on this earth. Howie’s life was rich with accomplishments. He graduated with honors from Floodwood, Minnesota High School before seeking a career with the US Air Force where he was placed under the amazing leadership of Major Floyd Barnes. Howie was honorably discharged from the Air Force after serving in the Korean War and Air Force Reserves. He became a pilot, thanks to the GI Bill, then flew both fixed wing multi-engine aircraft and helicopters for the Minnesota State Highway Patrol. During his patrol career, Howie was fortunate to have served under another wonderful leader who became a dear friend, Virgil Karl. Howie retired from the patrol at the age of 47. In “retirement” he used his great talents to build beautiful houses, garages and barns - many were his and Lanny’s homes. He developed land and received awards for superior achievement in soil and water conservation. He grew and tended trees of all sorts, sold them to delighted customers in the St. Croix Valley, and carefully planted them with his big truck and tree spade. In 1999, he and Lanny moved to Tennessee to begin their joint “retirement” in the Smoky Mountains. There, they developed treasured friendships, continued to beautify land that they purchased, some of which they lived on, and built one last beautiful home on Caney Creek. They loved their church, Liberty Church of Cosby, Tennessee, their pastor, John Rush, his family and their many friends and fellow congregants. Howie is preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Emma and Ivan Charles Vetterick of Floodwood; his siblings: Irvine Vetterick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lulu Amen of Golden, Colorado, Evelyn Hastings of Massena, Iowa, Ruth Schminski of Forbes, Minnesota; and his mother-in-law, Mabel Ora Wester of Floodwood, Minnesota. Howie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hazel Ann Vetterick; his two daughters, Lisa McGinnis (Jerry Slama) and Robin (Gregg) Ellingson; grandchildren: Spencer McGinnis (Rebekah Feldman), Ashton (James) Rautmann, Ally McGinnis, Lindsay Ellingson (Gavin Parker), Davis Ellingson and Carly Ellingson (Richard Mawer); and great-grandson, Western McGinnis. A memorial service will take place at Bradshaw’s South Minneapolis location at 3131 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, 55406 at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27 with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with graveside honor guard at 12:30 p.m. The service will be streamed online and later available on Howie’s obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com. We feel your love and support whether you join us in person or not. If you do choose to attend either part of Howie’s celebration of life, please wear masks and remain in your family groups socially distanced from others. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree in honor and memory of Howie.
