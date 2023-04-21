Iram passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 11, 2023 at the age of 54, after a 4-month battle with colon cancer.
Born in Havana, Cuba on February 14, 1969, Iram immigrated to the U.S. in 1980, settling in Chicago, IL. He joined the US Navy after high school, became a US citizen and after his service, obtained a BA in History and Anthropology at NEIU. He married Erin Maher in 1997, and the couple moved to Minnesota, raising their family in Lindstrom. Iram worked for 21 years at the VA at the St. Paul Pension Maintenance Center.
Iram is survived by wife Erin; their three children Hiram, Ciaran and Maia; and by his grandmother, parents, siblings, nieces and grandniece and grandnephew.
He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, love of history, music and reading and his kind soul.
A Public Celebration of Life will be held on June 25 at Bradshaw Center for Life Center (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN ) at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. A ceremony will also be held at Fort Snelling (date to be determined).
