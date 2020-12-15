Ione Gohlike

Ione C. Gohlike, age 61 of La Crosse, WI and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center after a three year illness. Ione Christine, the daughter of Francis and Adele (Misgen) Gohlike, was born on September 24, 1959 in Faribault, MN. Ione grew up in Faribault and attended Faribault High School. She moved to La Crosse, WI with her sister, Mary. She worked for Gundersen Medical Center for 10 years in the Child Care Center and for Riverfront for 16 years where she enjoyed every minute and met many good friends. While she wasn’t working, Ione enjoyed participating in Special Olympics swimming and basketball. She also enjoyed dancing, puzzles, games and bowling. She loved going to the Road America racetrack to watch her friend, David race every year for her birthday. Spending time with her family was very important to her. Ione had a great sense of humor, was a good judge of character, and above all, had an incomparable way with words. She brought sunshine and joy to the lives of many. Ione is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Gohlike of Red Wing, Leland Gohlike of Stillwater, Jeannine (Thomas) Nolan of La Crescent, Anne (Arthur Page) Bergman of Houlton, WI, Mary Gohlike of La Crosse, WI, Joseph (Mary) Gohlike of Stillwater, Allen (Jean) Gohlike of Lonsdale, and George (Mary Ryan) Gohlike of Stillwater; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.