We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence as we often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has you in His keeping. We have you in our heart. We Love and Miss You! Your Family and Friends
Michael Quast February 3, 1949 - January 1, 2015
