Jayson, It has been one year since you left us and we are still trying to make sense of it all. We thank God for the time He gave us with you and we are thankful for all of the precious memories that can never be taken away. We will leave you with your favorite movie quote, we hope it puts a smile on your face in heaven. Words can't express how much we love and miss you Jayson, Mom, Dad and Jenna "Remember kid, there's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. Follow your heart kid and you'll never go wrong. -The Sandlot

