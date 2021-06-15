Hermann Lamers of Stillwater, MN, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by beloved family on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Emmy; his sister, Josefine (Karl); children, Bernhardt (Rosemary), Alexander, Annamarie (James Buhr), Karl, and Christa; his grandchildren, Lisa, Stefan, Maria, Lucas, Alex, Joseph, Allie, Sarah, Matthew, Samantha, Ayden, and Anthony; his niece, Bianca; and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews. Hermann was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Johanna, Mariechen, Gottfried (Emma), and Longin; and his son, Gerhardt. Hermann was born August 4, 1928 in Windhorst, Yugoslavia. Fleeing the war, his family moved to Traunwalchen, Germany in 1945. In 1956, Hermann and his brother, Gottfried immigrated to America. Hermann worked many jobs as he settled in America but eventually settled in Stillwater and wound up tending bar for the Lowell Inn where he stayed for 32 years. On his days off, he loved to work on his brother’s farm. Hermann lived happily in retirement with his wife Emmy for many years. They attended St. Mary’s church together and held a Sunday breakfast for family each week. In his older years, he loved spending time recounting stories to his children and grandchildren, watching soccer, and listening to polka music. Hermann will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Funeral service on Wednesday, June 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater, MN 55082.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.