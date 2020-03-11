Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; parents, Herbert and Lillian Richert; sister, Mary Raymo May; brother, Eldon Richert; nephew, Jay Raymo; brother-in-law, Howard Landgreen, Jr.; in-laws, Howard and Monona Landgreen. Survived by nine children and nine grandchildren: Sara of Stillwater; Jeffery of Houston, TX; Steven of Stillwater; Joseph (Natalie) and their children Benjamin, Ethan and Jonah of Osceola, WI; Scott of Blaine, MN; Jason of Phoenix, AZ; Shawn of St. Paul, his daughters Emily, Theresa, Megan and their mother Molly of Bayport; Jennifer and her son Justin of Stillwater, MN; and Sandra Cossor (Stephen) and their children, Lillian and Nolan of Grant, MN. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Lorelei (Russ) Ahern, Eldon (Terrie) Rameaux and Carol Raymo; in-laws Maurice “Squirt” (Sondra) Landgreen of High Bridge, WI and Marion Lepage of Iron River and their daughter Susan Johnson of Darwin, MN and her children. Also, many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at SALEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14940 62nd Street North, Stillwater. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Stillwater. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 5-7 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers.
