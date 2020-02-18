Of Stillwater, MN, formerly of Albuquerque, NM. Carlos was born Feb. 21, 1941 and passed away Feb. 12, 2020 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Preceded in death by his brothers, Jose and Homero Portillo. Carlos is survived by his wife, Nan; his sons, Carlos and Robert (Michelle); his granddaughters, Alexis and Cassidy; brothers, Raul, Juan, and Andres Portillo; sister, Guadalupe Carcerano; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by, and will be greatly missed by his friend and niece, Annie Sunderland. Born in El Paso, TX, Carlos graduated from Cathedral High School and after spending four years in the Air Force, returned to get his Computer Science degree from the University of New Mexico. In 1965, Control Data sent Carlos to Roseville for classes and that’s when he and Nan first met. Carlos returned to New Mexico, and it wasn’t until 15 years later Nan and Carlos reconnected when Control Data once again stepped in and transferred him to Minnesota. And although everyone told him he would, Carlos never got used to the winters and brought it up each year at the first snowfall. He drove from Albuquerque to St. Paul in a very crowded Honda Civic, packed to the brim with his two sons, his cat Ruin (named because he ruined everything) and his two dogs, Dolly (an Irish setter) and Gypsy (a Dachshund). He loved cats and dogs especially, and choosing to be a vegetarian and then vegan for more than 35 years, he believed all living beings had a place on this earth and a right not to be used or misused. He had a big, warm, giving heart; he was a romantic, a lover of music, a guitar player, a singer of folk songs and Beatles songs and Christmas carols, and he was a poet. He often brightened a room full of people with his big laugh and warm smile – and then everyone laughed with him. His smile and laughter will be truly missed. Per Hector’s request, private family services will be held.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.