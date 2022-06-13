Hazel Delores Wolf (Nee: Simonson)

Hazel Wolf (Nee: Simonson), age 99, passed away on June 13, 2022.

Preceded in death by her parents, Einer and Alice Simonson; husbands, William Milo Skogen and Don Wolf; sister, Gladys Markstrom; and great grandson, Gregory Penoncello.

Survived by children, Darrell (Peg) Skogen, Rodney Skogen, Marcy (Joe) Bjorkman, Dwight (Donna) Skogen, Wayne (Sue) Skogen, Dennis (Patti) Skogen, Kay (David) Fisher; step-children, Jean (George) Sierakowski, Becky (Dave) Clymer, Donna Wolf, and Sheri Osterdorf; siblings, Audrey Bumgarner, Marvin Simonson; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.

Funeral Service 11 a.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater.

